Coin Artist 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,989.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $922,693.02 and $7,989.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00824095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

