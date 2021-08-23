Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.78

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 245933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $274.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 23.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 143,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,167,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $66,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $3,033,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

