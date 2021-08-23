Community Bank N.A. Acquires 2,023 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

PEG stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.34. 1,817,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

