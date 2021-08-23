Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.46. 372,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,771. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48.

