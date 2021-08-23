Community Bank N.A. Purchases 822 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. 12,417,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.