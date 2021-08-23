Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,792 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60.

