Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,990 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 129,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,585. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $41.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75.

