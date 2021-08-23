Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Securities

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

CYH stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.50. 47,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

