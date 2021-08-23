Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimates for the third quarter and current year have undergone downward revisions lately. Its diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. National Steel's cement business is likely to gain from demand in residential and civil construction projects. It is gaining from solid steel demand spurred by investments in infrastructure improvements, recovery in construction activity in Brazil as well as increased domestic and foreign market sales. Thus, healthy demand trend is translating into higher prices for iron ore and steel, which is likely to drive the company's margin. The company is also likely to gain from increased mining volume in the third quarter. Surging raw material costs will dampen the company's profitability.”

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. 76,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $18,612,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 610,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

