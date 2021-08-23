Comparing NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NetScout Systems and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.14%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $57.15, suggesting a potential upside of 68.10%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 3.04% 4.44% 2.85% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.41 $19.35 million $1.15 23.47 TuSimple $1.84 million 3,862.70 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats TuSimple on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

