Comparing SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76% Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63%

51.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.11 -$309.38 million $20.30 0.80 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.09 $121.82 million $0.47 21.28

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $10.04, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

