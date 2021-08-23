Compass Financial Group Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 814,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. 16,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,132. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $62.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

