Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 208.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

CAG opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

