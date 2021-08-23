Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLR. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.64 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

NYSE CLR opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

