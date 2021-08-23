Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 43,363 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 81,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,943. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59.

