Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 107,218 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 107,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.