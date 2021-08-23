Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML stock traded up $15.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $803.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

