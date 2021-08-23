Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $22.08 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,000. Pool makes up about 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $2,786,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $484.50. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,632. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.