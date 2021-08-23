Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $33,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,910. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.