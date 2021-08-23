Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.58. 40,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

