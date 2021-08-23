Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $149,000 Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. 7,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

