Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,657,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.59. 10,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

