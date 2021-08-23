Cormark Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,752 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 581,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 82.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 133,920 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

