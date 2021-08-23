Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.51

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 6621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

