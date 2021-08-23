Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 37,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,502,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.