Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 37,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,502,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

