Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $38.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Criteo by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 779,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after buying an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,788,000 after buying an additional 286,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Criteo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

CRTO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 18,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

