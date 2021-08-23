Critical Analysis: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Certara and NetSol Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million 18.56 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -92.41 NetSol Technologies $56.37 million 0.85 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Certara.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Certara and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Certara’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A -4.74% -2.94% NetSol Technologies 1.94% 3.98% 2.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Certara on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides mobility orchestration system products covering a suite of agile and configurable solutions that includes car-sharing and subscription products for use in back and front office applications; artificial intelligence models; and Super App, a platform comprising various customer journeys, such as car-share, car subscription, rentals, airport transfers, digital retail, and others. In addition, it offers LeasePak CMS that streamlines the lease and loan management lifecycle; LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies; LeaseSoft, a lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. NetSol Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

