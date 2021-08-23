Critical Survey: Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.78 $1.06 million N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 33.67 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -26.41

Autoscope Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 908 Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

908 Devices has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.63%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

908 Devices beats Autoscope Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

