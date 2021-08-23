Crypto Sports One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,755.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $513,682.89 and $1,755.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

