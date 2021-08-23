CS Disco Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on August 30th (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco’s (NYSE:LAW) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. CS Disco had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LAW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

LAW opened at $53.87 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

