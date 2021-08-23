Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

