Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,249 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 196.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLT stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $29.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,347 shares of company stock worth $677,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

