Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.07 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHIP. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

