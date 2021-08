CUDOS Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, CUDOS has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.78 or 0.00813939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,831,597 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

