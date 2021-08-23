Cutler Group LP Sells 2,540 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after buying an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

