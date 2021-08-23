CVCoin Trading Up 108.8% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.27 million and approximately $186,750.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00009016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00162927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.65 or 0.99885715 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.93 or 0.01009700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.17 or 0.06909755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

