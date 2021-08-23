CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 4,200 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $22,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

CVV stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30. CVD Equipment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

