CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 4,200 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $22,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.
CVV stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30. CVD Equipment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.62.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
