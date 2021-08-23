CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Cut by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 78,661 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after acquiring an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.60. 3,706,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

