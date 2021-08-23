CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,382.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,690,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03.

