CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

