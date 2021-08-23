CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 196,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

FLR opened at $15.75 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

