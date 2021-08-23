CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

