CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CYGIY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55 and a beta of -0.08. CyberAgent has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

