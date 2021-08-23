DAD Trading Down 1.8% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $89.65 million and $1.35 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

