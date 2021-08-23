Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,162 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $303,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

DAR traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,816. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.