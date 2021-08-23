Datamine FLUX Market Cap Reaches $280,923.66 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $280,923.66 and $4,171.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00130686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00162283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.49 or 0.99920686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.01017052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.21 or 0.06715198 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 649,550 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.