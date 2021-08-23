Degenerator (MEME) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Day

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

