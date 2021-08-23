Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Purchases $351,562.58 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $351,562.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

