DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,856 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $80,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.